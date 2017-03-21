Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann reissued their outperform rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ITCI. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) traded down 3.36% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,696 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $623.37 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $45.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post ($3.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Sharon Mates sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $67,540.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,088,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,018,100.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lawrence J. Hineline sold 1,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $31,800.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,989.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $125,838 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 23.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc (ITI) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system (CNS).

