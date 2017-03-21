Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI) VP Xianzhi Sean Fan Sells 84,375 Shares

Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) VP Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 84,375 shares of Integrated Device Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $2,066,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 179,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,400,632.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) traded down 3.45% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,388,280 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $23.42. Integrated Device Technology Inc has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $26.66.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Integrated Device Technology had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business earned $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Integrated Device Technology Inc will post $1.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Integrated Device Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Integrated Device Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Integrated Device Technology by 6.0% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Integrated Device Technology during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Integrated Device Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Integrated Device Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Pacific Crest reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America Corp lowered Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Summit Redstone lowered Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Integrated Device Technology Company Profile

Integrated Device Technology, Inc develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers’ applications. The Company operates through two segments: the Communications, and the Computing, Consumer and Industrial. It offers products in radio frequency (RF), timing, wireless power transfer, serial switching, interfaces and sensing solutions.

