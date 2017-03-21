Insider Selling: Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (SYKE) Insider Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) insider David Pearson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $172,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) traded down 0.45% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.72. The company had a trading volume of 96,217 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day moving average is $28.23. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $31.37.

Sykes Enterprises, (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Sykes Enterprises, had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $389.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sykes Enterprises,’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post $2.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises, during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,123,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises, by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises, by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 47,783 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises, by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises, by 309.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 43,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 33,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYKE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sykes Enterprises, from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 10th. Sidoti started coverage on Sykes Enterprises, in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Sykes Enterprises, Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated is engaged in providing outsourced customer contact management solutions and services in the business process outsourcing arena. The Company provides an array of customer contact management solutions to a range of clients in communications, financial services, technology or consumer, transportation and leisure, healthcare and other industry verticals.

