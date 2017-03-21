Insider Selling: Select Bancorp Inc (SLCT) Insider Sells $10,920.00 in Stock

Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) insider David Richard Tobin, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $10,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) remained flat at $11.06 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 29 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43. Select Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $128.79 million, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Select Bancorp stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.92% of Select Bancorp worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company (the Bank). The Bank is a commercial bank. The Bank provides commercial and retail financial services to customers located in its market areas. The Bank offers a range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans, and other associated financial services.

