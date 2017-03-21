Insider Selling: Isle of Capri Casinos (ISLE) COO Sells 63,648 Shares of Stock

Isle of Capri Casinos (NASDAQ:ISLE) COO Arnold Block sold 63,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $1,667,577.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,328 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Isle of Capri Casinos (NASDAQ:ISLE) traded down 3.30% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.23. The stock had a trading volume of 169,809 shares. Isle of Capri Casinos has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $26.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Isle of Capri Casinos (NASDAQ:ISLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Isle of Capri Casinos had a return on equity of 62.06% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Isle of Capri Casinos will post $1.26 EPS for the current year.

Your IP Address:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Isle of Capri Casinos during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Isle of Capri Casinos during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Isle of Capri Casinos during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Isle of Capri Casinos by 3,980.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1st Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Isle of Capri Casinos during the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ISLE shares. Gabelli upgraded Isle of Capri Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Isle of Capri Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

About Isle of Capri Casinos

Isle of Capri Casinos, Inc is a developer, owner and operator of branded gaming facilities and related dining, lodging and entertainment facilities in regional markets in the United States. The Company owns or operates over 10 gaming and entertainment facilities in Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Isle of Capri Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isle of Capri Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.