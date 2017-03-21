Insider Selling: CenterState Banks Inc (CSFL) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

CenterState Banks Inc (NASDAQ:CSFL) insider John E. Tranter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $263,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,878.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CenterState Banks Inc (NASDAQ:CSFL) traded down 5.83% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,032 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average is $22.13. CenterState Banks Inc has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $26.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from CenterState Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. CenterState Banks’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSFL. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CenterState Banks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CenterState Banks by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 560,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,115,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CenterState Banks by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 233,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 54,790 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE increased its stake in CenterState Banks by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 66,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CenterState Banks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterState Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

CenterState Banks Company Profile

CenterState Banks, Inc (CSFL) is a bank holding company, which owns CenterState Bank of Florida, N.A. (CSB or the Bank) and a non-bank subsidiary, R4ALL, Inc (R4ALL). The Company’s basic services include demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, safe deposit services, cash management, direct deposits, notary services, money orders, night depository, travelers’ checks, cashier’s checks, domestic collections, savings bonds, bank drafts, automated teller services, drive-in tellers, and banking by mail and by Internet.

