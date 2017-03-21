Insider Selling: Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) General Counsel Sells 18,931 Shares of Stock

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) General Counsel Gerald A. Morton sold 18,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $533,286.27. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 66,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,346.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) traded down 4.63% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.38. 1,556,903 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.49. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $43.96. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.78 billion.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 85.42% and a negative net margin of 264.25%. The business earned $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Carrizo Oil & Gas’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post $1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 495,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,145,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,143,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,948,000 after buying an additional 20,912 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,959,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,846,000 after buying an additional 295,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC raised its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 24.1% in the third quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 164,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 31,893 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRZO shares. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.28.

About Carrizo Oil & Gas

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc is an energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas from resource plays located in the United States. Its operations are focused in proven, producing oil and gas plays in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas, the Delaware Basin in West Texas, the Utica Shale in Ohio, the Niobrara Formation in Colorado, and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania.

