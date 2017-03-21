Insider Selling: Carolina Financial Corp (CARO) CEO Sells $13,379.34 in Stock

Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) CEO Jerry L. Rexroad sold 442 shares of Carolina Financial Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $13,379.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,037,532.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) traded down 4.60% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,059 shares. Carolina Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $355.28 million, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Carolina Financial Corp had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 13.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carolina Financial Corp will post $1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Carolina Financial Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.35%.

CARO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Carolina Financial Corp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carolina Financial Corp in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carolina Financial Corp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $8,074,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $738,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carolina Financial Corp by 65.4% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 224,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 88,845 shares during the period. Finally, Analytic Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial Corp during the third quarter worth about $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

About Carolina Financial Corp

Carolina Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company operates through CresCom Bank, a South Carolina state-chartered bank (the Bank). The Company operates through three segments: community banking, wholesale mortgage banking (mortgage banking) and other. The Company’s community banking segment provides traditional banking services offered through CresCom Bank.

