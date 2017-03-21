Insider Selling: Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) EVP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) EVP John J. Mistretta sold 2,500 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,181,406. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) traded down 2.64% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.11. 304,866 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.35 and a beta of 0.93. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.88 and a 12 month high of $77.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.32 and its 200-day moving average is $66.64.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $198.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.48 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post $2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.83%.

Several analysts have commented on BLKB shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wunderlich lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Blackbaud from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 5.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 6.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,447,000 after buying an additional 40,470 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 44.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 11.8% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 4.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 856,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,846,000 after buying an additional 35,398 shares in the last quarter.

Blackbaud, Inc is a provider of software and services for the global philanthropic community. The Company’s segments include the General Markets Business Unit (the GMBU), the Enterprise Customer Business Unit (the ECBU) and the International Business Unit (the IBU). The GMBU is focused on marketing, sales, delivery and support to all emerging and mid-sized prospects and customers in North America.

