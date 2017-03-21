Insider Selling: AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Insider Sells 14,300 Shares of Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) insider Rodney C. Halsell sold 14,300 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.54, for a total value of $10,360,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,525.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) traded down 0.63% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $725.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,353 shares. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $705.30 and a 52 week high of $819.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $729.40 and its 200-day moving average is $756.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.58.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.19 by $0.11. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.22% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post $45.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in AutoZone by 27.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $212,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 7.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $812.00 price objective on AutoZone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $880.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $868.00.

About AutoZone

Autozone, Inc is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. The Company operates through the Auto Parts Locations segment. The Auto Parts Locations segment is a retailer and distributor of automotive parts and accessories. As of August 27, 2016, the Company operated through 5,814 locations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Brazil.

