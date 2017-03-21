Insider Selling: Allstate Corp (ALL) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Director Mary Alice Taylor sold 4,000 shares of Allstate Corp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $331,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,403.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mary Alice Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 3rd, Mary Alice Taylor sold 10,000 shares of Allstate Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $777,200.00.

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) traded down 0.83% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,322,389 shares. Allstate Corp has a 52 week low of $64.36 and a 52 week high of $83.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.06 and a 200 day moving average of $73.02. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.54. Allstate Corp had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm earned $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post $6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Allstate Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Allstate Corp’s payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Allstate Corp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Allstate Corp by 8.0% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Allstate Corp by 12.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Allstate Corp by 14.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Allstate Corp during the third quarter valued at $4,151,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Allstate Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered Allstate Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. FBR & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate Corp in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded Allstate Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

About Allstate Corp

The Allstate Corporation is a holding company for Allstate Insurance Company. The Company and its subsidiaries, including Allstate Insurance Company, Allstate Life Insurance Company and other subsidiaries (collectively, Allstate) are engaged in the property-liability insurance and life insurance business.

