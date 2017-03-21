Insider Selling: Addus Homecare Co. (ADUS) EVP Sells $22,177.75 in Stock

Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Darby Anderson sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $22,177.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,333. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Darby Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, Darby Anderson sold 8,000 shares of Addus Homecare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $271,840.00.

Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) traded down 2.82% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.05. The stock had a trading volume of 17,631 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average of $31.22. Addus Homecare Co. has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $37.35. The firm has a market cap of $356.89 million, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Addus Homecare Co. will post $1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Addus Homecare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,022,000. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. boosted its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 14.3% in the third quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 168,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 21,101 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Addus Homecare during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,739,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 276,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Addus Homecare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,017,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Addus Homecare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation is a provider of home and community-based personal care services, which are provided primarily in the home, and is focused on the dual eligible (Medicare/Medicaid) population. The Company’s services include non-medical care, such as personal care, home support services and adult day care.

