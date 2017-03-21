Insider Buying: THL Credit, Inc. (TCRD) CEO Buys $14,520.00 in Stock

THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) CEO Christopher J. Flynn acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $14,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,199.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) traded down 0.2536% on Tuesday, hitting $9.6355. The stock had a trading volume of 55,595 shares. THL Credit, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $11.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. THL Credit had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that THL Credit, Inc. will post $1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.18%. THL Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 675.04%.

Your IP Address:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCRD. National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of THL Credit in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered their price objective on THL Credit from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut THL Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. THL Credit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of THL Credit by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of THL Credit by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of THL Credit during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Airain ltd purchased a new position in shares of THL Credit during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of THL Credit during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of middle market companies.

Receive News & Ratings for THL Credit Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THL Credit Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.