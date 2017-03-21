Insider Buying: SME Loan Fund PLC (SMEF) Insider Purchases £10,050.88 in Stock

SME Loan Fund PLC (LON:SMEF) insider David Stevenson acquired 10,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of £10,050.88 ($12,413.09).

Shares of SME Loan Fund PLC (LON:SMEF) opened at 97.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.00 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.00. SME Loan Fund PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 88.52 and a 12 month high of GBX 97.80.

Your IP Address:

About SME Loan Fund PLC

The SME Loan Fund PLC, formerly GLI Alternative Finance PLC, is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company, together with its subsidiary, GLI Alternative Finance Guernsey Limited, is to provide shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns through investment, principally via a portfolio of Investee Platforms, in a range of small and medium enterprises (SME) loan assets, diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

Receive News & Ratings for SME Loan Fund PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SME Loan Fund PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.