Insider Buying: Seven Generations Energy Ltd (VII) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) Director William Mcadam acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$174,200.00.

Shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) traded down 3.19% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.48. 595,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.65. The company’s market capitalization is $7.88 billion. Seven Generations Energy Ltd has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $32.90.

Your IP Address:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VII shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. GMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities reaffirmed an “action list buy” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.45.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. is a Canada-based natural gas developer. The Company focuses on exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties in western Canada. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development and value optimization of high quality tight and shale hydrocarbon plays.

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.