Insider Buying: Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc (SHOS) Director Acquires $24,820.00 in Stock

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc (NASDAQ:SHOS) Director William K. Phelan bought 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $24,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc (NASDAQ:SHOS) traded down 1.35% on Tuesday, hitting $3.65. 19,549 shares of the stock were exchanged. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86. The company’s market capitalization is $82.91 million.

Your IP Address:

About Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc is a national retailer primarily focused on selling home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, and hardware. In addition to merchandise, the Company provides its customers with access to a suite of related services, including home delivery, installation, and extended-service plans.

Receive News & Ratings for Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.