Insider Buying: First United Corp (FUNC) Insider Buys 2,873 Shares of Stock

First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) insider Carissa Lynn Rodeheaver purchased 2,873 shares of First United Corp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $34,274.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,601.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) traded down 0.38% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.15. 1,349 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average is $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $82.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.97. First United Corp has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $16.95.

Your IP Address:

First United Corp Company Profile

First United Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company’s primary business is serving as the parent company of First United Bank & Trust (the Bank), First United Statutory Trust I, First United Statutory Trust II and First United Statutory Trust III. It operates through community banking segment.

Receive News & Ratings for First United Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.