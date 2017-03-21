Insider Buying: ClearStream Energy Services Inc (CSM) Director Purchases C$15,750.00 in Stock

ClearStream Energy Services Inc (TSE:CSM) Director John William Cooper acquired 75,000 shares of ClearStream Energy Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,750.00.

John William Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 7th, John William Cooper acquired 100,000 shares of ClearStream Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, John William Cooper purchased 30,000 shares of ClearStream Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,700.00.

ClearStream Energy Services Inc (TSE:CSM) traded up 2.174% on Tuesday, hitting $0.235. 6,000 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16. ClearStream Energy Services Inc has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.32. The stock’s market cap is $25.84 million.

Your IP Address:

About ClearStream Energy Services

ClearStream Energy Services Inc, formerly Tuckamore Capital Management Inc, is a Canada-based integrated provider of upstream, midstream and downstream production services to the energy industry in Western Canada. Its products and services are offered under the following divisions: Energy Services, Fabrication, Wear Technologies, as well as Transportation and Pipe Logistics.

Receive News & Ratings for ClearStream Energy Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearStream Energy Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.