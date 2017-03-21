InnerWorkings, Inc. (INWK) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

INWK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of InnerWorkings in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) remained flat at $9.84 during trading on Friday. 92,619 shares of the company traded hands. InnerWorkings has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.59 million, a PE ratio of 123.00 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. InnerWorkings had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company earned $270.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that InnerWorkings will post $0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Your IP Address:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in InnerWorkings by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,134,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,026,000 after buying an additional 789,565 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in InnerWorkings by 76.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after buying an additional 594,740 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in InnerWorkings by 9.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,018,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after buying an additional 91,868 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in InnerWorkings by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 957,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after buying an additional 78,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalmar Investments Inc. DE raised its stake in InnerWorkings by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kalmar Investments Inc. DE now owns 679,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc is a marketing execution company. The Company’s software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Latin America and EMEA.

Receive News & Ratings for InnerWorkings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerWorkings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.