Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IR. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingersoll-Rand PLC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Ingersoll-Rand PLC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.18.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) traded down 2.13% during trading on Monday, hitting $79.53. The stock had a trading volume of 810,007 shares. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12 month low of $59.10 and a 12 month high of $82.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.21 and a 200 day moving average of $73.78. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Ingersoll-Rand PLC had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post $4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Ingersoll-Rand PLC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.42%.

In other news, insider Keith A. Sultana sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $83,627.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,311.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Didier P. Teirlinck sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $296,725.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,932.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,114. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apriem Advisors purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC by 175.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC by 100.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Public Limited Company provides products, services and solutions to improve the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables. The Company’s business segments include Climate and Industrial. It is engaged in the design, manufacture, sale and service of a portfolio of industrial and commercial products that include brand names, such as Ingersoll-Rand, Trane, American Standard, ARO and Club Car.

