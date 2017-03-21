Infosys Ltd (INFY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Infosys’ Renew New strategy has helped it reap multiple benefits including the renewal of traditional services, winning of deals, introduction of services and monetization from key initiatives. Also, initiatives such as the Zero Distance Program are expected to boost growth. Additionally, most of Infosys’ businesses, namely, Finacle, Edge Verve, and Panaya performed well during the reported quarter. Also, the company’s alliance strategy with leading technology providers is likely to unlock multiple growth opportunities. Moreover, robust performance of the data analytics, testing and enterprise system segments are proving conducive to growth. Despite these positives, Infosys’ shares have recorded an average negative return over the past six months, comparing unfavorably to the Zacks categorized IT Services industry average. President Trump’s anti-immigration stance is likely to exert pressure on Infosys' margins.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INFY. CLSA downgraded shares of Infosys from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America Corp downgraded shares of Infosys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.36.

Shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY) traded up 1.10% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,465,037 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09. Infosys has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $20.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Infosys by 2.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 17.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Infosys by 228.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 10,843 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 18.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited is engaged in consulting, technology, outsourcing and next-generation services. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, provides business information technology services comprising application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, engineering services comprising product engineering and life cycle solutions and business process management; consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration and advanced technologies; products, business platforms and solutions to accelerate intellectual property-led innovation, including Finacle, its banking solution, and offerings in the areas of Analytics, Cloud and Digital Transformation.

