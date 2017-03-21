Incyte Co. (INCY) Director Paul A. Friedman Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Director Paul A. Friedman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $7,436,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 302,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,058,590.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) traded down 4.52% on Tuesday, reaching $141.80. 1,760,225 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.91 and its 200-day moving average is $105.70. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $62.63 and a 52 week high of $153.15.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Incyte had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm had revenue of $326 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post $0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on INCY. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Vetr raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $133.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,561,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in Incyte by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 477,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,911,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in Incyte by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 117,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late-stage development, and commercialized products, such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

