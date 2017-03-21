INC Research Holdings Inc (INCR) Downgraded by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to “Hold”

SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut shares of INC Research Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INCR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of INC Research Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of INC Research Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut shares of INC Research Holdings from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of INC Research Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, First Analysis began coverage on shares of INC Research Holdings in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. INC Research Holdings currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.56.

Shares of INC Research Holdings (NASDAQ:INCR) traded down 0.734% during trading on Monday, hitting $43.925. 365,477 shares of the company traded hands. INC Research Holdings has a one year low of $36.70 and a one year high of $57.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.638 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.54.

INC Research Holdings (NASDAQ:INCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $263 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269 million. INC Research Holdings had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 49.42%. INC Research Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that INC Research Holdings will post $2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,375 shares of INC Research Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $69,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,127. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 1,186 shares of INC Research Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $59,406.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,770.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,136 shares of company stock worth $1,447,611 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of INC Research Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Crow Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in INC Research Holdings during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in INC Research Holdings during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in INC Research Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in INC Research Holdings by 38.1% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INC Research Holdings Company Profile

INC Research Holdings, Inc is a global contract research organization (CRO). The Company is focused on Phase I to Phase IV clinical development services for the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries. The Company operates through two segments: Clinical Development Services and Phase I Services.

