Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Upgraded to Outperform at Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Illumina, Inc. (NDAQ:ILMN) from a mkt perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday.

Shares of Illumina (NDAQ:ILMN) traded down 0.07% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.38. The company had a trading volume of 245,286 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.67 and a 200-day moving average of $152.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22. Illumina has a one year low of $119.37 and a one year high of $186.88.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc (Illumina) is a provider of sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The Company operates through two segments: Core Illumina and the consolidated variable interest entities (VIEs), which include the activities of GRAIL, Inc (GRAIL) and Helix Holdings I, LLC (Helix). Core Illumina consists of its core operations.

