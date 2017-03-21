IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) traded down 4.32% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,334 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.22. IBERIABANK Corp has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $91.10.

In other IBERIABANK Corp news, Vice Chairman Jefferson G. Parker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $432,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,998.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Haddon Spurgeon Mackie, Jr. sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $119,095.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Your IP Address:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upgraded IBERIABANK Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. FIG Partners downgraded IBERIABANK Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IBERIABANK Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded IBERIABANK Corp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded IBERIABANK Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

IBERIABANK Corp Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company is the holding company for IBERIABANK, a Louisiana banking corporation; Lenders Title Company, an Arkansas-chartered title insurance and closing services agency; IBERIA Capital Partners, LLC, a corporate finance services firm; 1887 Leasing, LLC, a holding company for its aircraft; IBERIA Asset Management, Inc, which provides wealth management and trust services to high net worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and trusts; 840 Denning, LLC, which invests in a commercial rental property, and IBERIA CDE LLC., which invests in purchased tax credits.

Receive News & Ratings for IBERIABANK Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBERIABANK Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.