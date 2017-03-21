Ian Rogers Sells 64,244 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) COO Ian Rogers sold 64,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $565,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 479,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,216,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) traded down 1.60% on Tuesday, hitting $8.62. The stock had a trading volume of 103,980 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.17. The firm has a market cap of $389.83 million and a PE ratio of 86.20. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 10.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. will post $0.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindblad Expeditions Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

