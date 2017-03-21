Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM) Insider Paul Rutherford Carter Acquires 2,800 Shares of Stock

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (LON:HCM) insider Paul Rutherford Carter acquired 2,800 shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,637 ($32.57) per share, with a total value of £73,836 ($91,189.33).

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (LON:HCM) opened at 3165.00 on Tuesday. Hutchison China MediTech Limited has a one year low of GBX 1,612.50 and a one year high of GBX 3,335.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,300.00 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,084.81. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.92 billion.

HCM has been the subject of several research reports. Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,630 ($32.48) price objective on shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Beaufort Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

About Hutchison China MediTech Limited

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (Chi-Med) is a China-based, globally-focused healthcare group. The Company researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. Its Innovation Platform focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics in oncology and autoimmune diseases for the global market.

