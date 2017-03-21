Huntsworth plc (HNT) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.25 Per Share

Huntsworth plc (LON:HNT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Huntsworth plc’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Huntsworth plc (LON:HNT) traded up 1.84% on Tuesday, hitting GBX 41.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,385,476 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 41.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.77. Huntsworth plc has a 12 month low of GBX 34.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 48.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 134.65 million.

Your IP Address:

HNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Numis Securities Ltd raised their price objective on Huntsworth plc from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 63 ($0.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Investec reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.62) price objective on shares of Huntsworth plc in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Huntsworth plc Company Profile

Huntsworth plc is a United Kingdom-based public relations and integrated healthcare communications company. The Company operates through segments, including Citigate, Grayling, Huntsworth Health and Red. Citigate offers communications services, including global financial, investor relations, corporate, consumer and public policy communications consultancy with an integrated network across the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States and Asia.

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsworth plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsworth plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.