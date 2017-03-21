Hunters Property PLC (HUNT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.30 Per Share

Hunters Property PLC (LON:HUNT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Hunters Property PLC’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Hunters Property PLC (LON:HUNT) traded up 0.64% during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 58.75. 81,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Hunters Property PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 57.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 79.80. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 16.62 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 63.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 67.87.

Your IP Address:

Separately, Dowgate Capital assumed coverage on shares of Hunters Property PLC in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 85 ($1.05) price objective for the company.

Hunters Property PLC Company Profile

Hunters Property Plc offers real estate services. The Company’s principal activity is that of providing property services to consumers and businesses through franchised and licensed arrangements, including for sales, lettings and property related services. The Company’s segments include Residential Sales, Lettings, Franchising and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Hunters Property PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunters Property PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.