Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

HDSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $10.00 price target on Hudson Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 4th.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) traded down 4.57% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.06. The stock had a trading volume of 352,272 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.05. Hudson Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $251.60 million, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.00. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. On average, analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will post $0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,171,000. GRT Capital Partners L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,278,000. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the third quarter worth $998,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 600,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after buying an additional 194,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $6,915,000. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc is a refrigerant services company. The Company provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services, which consist of reclamation of refrigerants, and RefrigerantSide services, which consist of system decontamination.

