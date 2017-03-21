Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN) Insider Mark Robson Sells 1,200,000 Shares

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) insider Mark Robson sold 1,200,000 shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.25), for a total transaction of £5,100,000 ($6,298,629.12).

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) opened at 424.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 2.66 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 412.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 398.40. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 339.70 and a 52 week high of GBX 516.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group Plc’s previous dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Your IP Address:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc from GBX 400 ($4.94) to GBX 430 ($5.31) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc from GBX 400 ($4.94) to GBX 380 ($4.69) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 506 ($6.25) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Beaufort Securities downgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, N+1 Singer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.69) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 426.89 ($5.27).

Howden Joinery Group Plc Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc is a supplier of kitchens. The Company is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products through over 400,000 small local builders who source and install kitchens for both landlords and owner-occupiers. The Company offers approximately 50 different kitchen ranges, along with worktops, including granite, sinks and taps, domestic appliances, including ovens, hobs, refrigeration, laundry and dishwashers, and joinery products, including internal and external doors, and flooring.

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.