Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (HOS) Shares Up 8% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) shot up 8% during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $3.77 and last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 1,392,058 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Specifically, CEO Todd M. Hornbeck purchased 61,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.26 per share, for a total transaction of $199,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 925,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,440.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial Corp. reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hornbeck Offshore Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

The stock’s market cap is $148.05 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.81.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services during the third quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Vertex One Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000.

Hornbeck Offshore Services Company Profile

Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc provides marine transportation, subsea installation and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction and the United States military customers. The Company focuses on providing marine solutions for the deepwater and ultradeepwater energy industry in domestic and select foreign locations.

