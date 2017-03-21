Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (HOS) CEO Todd M. Hornbeck Acquires 61,250 Shares of Stock

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) CEO Todd M. Hornbeck purchased 61,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.26 per share, for a total transaction of $199,675.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,440.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) traded up 12.94% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,588,009 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $152.79 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.81. Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $12.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services during the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 816,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after buying an additional 55,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial Corp. reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

Hornbeck Offshore Services Company Profile

Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc provides marine transportation, subsea installation and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction and the United States military customers. The Company focuses on providing marine solutions for the deepwater and ultradeepwater energy industry in domestic and select foreign locations.

