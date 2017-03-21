Horiba Ltd (HRIBF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Horiba Ltd (NASDAQ:HRIBF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Horiba Ltd. engages in manufacture and sale of instruments and systems for industrial applications. Its operating segments include Automotive Test Systems, Process and Environmental Instruments, Semiconductor Instruments, Medical-Diagnostic Instruments and Systems and Scientific Instruments and Systems. The company operates primarily in America, Asia and Oceania, Japan and Europe. Horiba Ltd is engaged in Kyoto, Japan. “

Shares of Horiba (NASDAQ:HRIBF) remained flat at $45.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and a 200 day moving average of $0.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1953.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.14. Horiba has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $45.93.

