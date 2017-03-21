Histogenics Corp (HSGX) Given a $4.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HSGX. Zacks Investment Research raised Histogenics Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity set a $5.00 price objective on Histogenics Corp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.20.

Shares of Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX) traded down 3.6823% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.6662. 62,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $26.44 million. Histogenics Corp has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24.

Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Histogenics Corp will post ($1.45) EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSGX. Carl Domino Inc increased its stake in Histogenics Corp by 24.5% in the third quarter. Carl Domino Inc now owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Abingworth LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Histogenics Corp during the third quarter valued at about $543,000. Third Security LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Histogenics Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,493,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Histogenics Corp by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Histogenics Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,968,000. 45.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Histogenics Corp

Histogenics Corporation is a regenerative medicine company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace. The Company’s product candidate, NeoCart utilizes various aspects of regenerative medicine platform to develop a tissue implant intended to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee.

