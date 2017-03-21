Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (HIK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,322.88 ($28.69).

HIK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,340 ($28.90) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc from GBX 2,450 ($30.26) to GBX 2,100 ($25.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. HSBC Holdings plc downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc to a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.23) price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Numis Securities Ltd downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($29.02) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc from GBX 2,000 ($24.70) to GBX 2,065 ($25.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) traded down 1.59% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2100.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,296 shares. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 4.75 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,047.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,925.38. Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,575.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,703.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a GBX 0.22 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets a range of branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid and injectable final dosage forms, across the United States, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and Europe.

