Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Hersha Hospitality Trust is an entrepreneurial, high-growth real estate development and management company focussed on the hospitality industry. Hersha currently owns, operates, and develops a portfolio of hotels and assisted living facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HT. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays PLC set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America Corp downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.86.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) traded down 0.54% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.48. 1,284,433 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $771.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.28. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average is $19.67.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.56. The company earned $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.70 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post $0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.86%.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $170,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,582.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HT. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 203,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 8.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Kissinger Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 28.3% in the third quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 10,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 124.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates through investment in hotel properties segment. It invests in institutional grade hotels in urban gateway markets, including New York, Washington District of Columbia (DC), Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

