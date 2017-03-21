Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (HRTG) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company, the Company provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is based in Clearwater, Florida. “

Heritage Insurance Holdings (NYSE:HRTG) traded down 0.64% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.37. The stock had a trading volume of 309,580 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average of $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $367.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.29. Heritage Insurance Holdings has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $16.48.

Heritage Insurance Holdings (NYSE:HRTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Heritage Insurance Holdings had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $102.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings will post $1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Heritage Insurance Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.70%.

Your IP Address:

In other news, CEO Bruce Lucas purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.57 per share, for a total transaction of $201,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 764,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,607,665.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings by 25.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 17,596 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings by 6.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings by 950.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 276,550 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings during the third quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings during the third quarter worth $340,000. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Insurance Holdings

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc is a property and casualty insurance holding company. The Company provides personal and commercial residential insurance. Through its subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company, it provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance and commercial residential insurance in the state of Florida and North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.