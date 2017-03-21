Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (HRTG) CEO Purchases $201,120.00 in Stock

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) CEO Bruce Lucas acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.57 per share, with a total value of $201,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 764,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,607,665.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) traded up 1.37% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 162,392 shares. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.24.

Heritage Insurance Holdings (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.93 million. Heritage Insurance Holdings had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc will post $1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Heritage Insurance Holdings’s payout ratio is 12.70%.

Your IP Address:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings by 0.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 93,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings by 15.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Insurance Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Heritage Insurance Holdings Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc is a property and casualty insurance holding company. The Company provides personal and commercial residential insurance. Through its subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company, it provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance and commercial residential insurance in the state of Florida and North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.