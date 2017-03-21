Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.10.

HSIC has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Your IP Address:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) traded down 0.13% on Tuesday, reaching $171.19. 188,890 shares of the company were exchanged. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $146.23 and a 12-month high of $183.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.48.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The company earned $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post $7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.40, for a total transaction of $2,266,684.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,253,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 5,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $950,477.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,912,037.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,401 shares of company stock worth $8,341,987. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 8.2% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Henry Schein by 177.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after buying an additional 25,450 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Henry Schein by 37.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc is a provider of health care products and services to office-based dental, animal health and medical practitioners. The Company’s segments include healthcare distribution, and technology and value-added services. The healthcare distribution segment aggregates its global dental, animal health and medical operating segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.