Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) EVP Mark E. Mlotek Sells 5,559 Shares of Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 5,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $950,477.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,912,037.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) traded down 0.33% on Tuesday, hitting $170.84. The stock had a trading volume of 349,937 shares. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.23 and a 52 week high of $183.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.48.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post $7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.3% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 33.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 12.0% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at $163,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. Northcoast Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Gabelli upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.84.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc is a provider of health care products and services to office-based dental, animal health and medical practitioners. The Company’s segments include healthcare distribution, and technology and value-added services. The healthcare distribution segment aggregates its global dental, animal health and medical operating segments.

