Heineken Nv Spon (HEINY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Heineken Nv Spon (NASDAQ:HEINY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.65% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Heineken Nv Spon in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Heineken Nv Spon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of Heineken Nv Spon (NASDAQ:HEINY) traded up 0.70% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.99. 41,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average is $40.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion and a PE ratio of 15.10. Heineken Nv Spon has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $47.81.

