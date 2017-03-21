Hany Morsy Buys 2,800 Shares of Martinrea International Inc (MRE) Stock

Martinrea International Inc (TSE:MRE) insider Hany Morsy acquired 2,800 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.00 per share, with a total value of C$28,000.00.

Shares of Martinrea International Inc (TSE:MRE) traded down 1.72% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 62,777 shares. The stock has a market cap of $840.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09. Martinrea International Inc has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $10.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.32.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRE. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Martinrea International from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Martinrea International from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the development and production of metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems and complex aluminum products focused primarily on the automotive sector. The Company’s segments are North America, Europe and Rest of the World.

