Hansteen Holdings plc (HSTN) Price Target Raised to GBX 130 at Jefferies Group LLC

Hansteen Holdings plc (LON:HSTN) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Jefferies Group LLC from GBX 105 ($1.30) to GBX 130 ($1.61) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HSTN. Numis Securities Ltd upped their price target on shares of Hansteen Holdings plc from GBX 119 ($1.47) to GBX 122 ($1.51) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Hansteen Holdings plc from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 130 ($1.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “restricted” rating on shares of Hansteen Holdings plc in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.36) price target on shares of Hansteen Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 126 ($1.56).

Hansteen Holdings plc (LON:HSTN) opened at 123.00 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 914.87 million. Hansteen Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 94.50 and a one year high of GBX 130.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 115.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 112.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Hansteen Holdings plc’s previous dividend of $2.20.

About Hansteen Holdings plc

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s principal activities consist of property investment, development, management and associated business, focusing on industrial property investments in Continental Europe and the United Kingdom. The Company’s segments are its geographical locations, which include Belgium, France, Germany, Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

