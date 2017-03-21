Hansard Global plc (HSD) Insider Tim Davies Purchases 23,000 Shares

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD) insider Tim Davies bought 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8,869 ($109.53) per share, with a total value of £2,039,870 ($2,519,291.10).

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD) opened at 88.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 121.63 million. Hansard Global plc has a 52 week low of GBX 84.13 and a 52 week high of GBX 142.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 99.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 107.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Your IP Address:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HSD shares. Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 143 ($1.77) target price on shares of Hansard Global plc in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Hansard Global plc from GBX 128 ($1.58) to GBX 126 ($1.56) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Hansard Global plc Company Profile

Hansard Global plc is a holding company. The Company is a long-term savings provider. The Company is engaged in the distribution and servicing of long-term investment products. It focuses on helping financial advisors and institutions to provide their clients with savings and investment products in secure life assurance wrappers to meet long-term savings and investment objectives.

Receive News & Ratings for Hansard Global plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansard Global plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.