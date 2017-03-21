Hancock Holding Company (HBHC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Holding Company (NASDAQ:HBHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning. They currently have $53.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hancock’s shares outpaced the Zacks categorized Southeast Bank industry in the last six months. The bank's strategic initiatives on the back of several investments are expected to accelerate revenue generation going forward. Further, the company’s deal to acquire loans and branches of First NBC Bank will likely add nearly $25 million of incremental annual earnings, once completed. However, stressed margins despite optimistic rate scenario remain a major concern for the company.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HBHC. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Hancock Holding Company from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America Corp raised Hancock Holding Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Hancock Holding Company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, FIG Partners reissued a market perform rating and set a $46.25 price objective on shares of Hancock Holding Company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.93.

Hancock Holding Company (NASDAQ:HBHC) traded down 6.7549% on Monday, reaching $43.4522. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,238 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.2365 and a beta of 0.88. Hancock Holding Company has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $49.50.

Hancock Holding Company (NASDAQ:HBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Hancock Holding Company had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hancock Holding Company will post $2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Hancock Holding Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

In other news, EVP Stephen E. Barker sold 5,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $274,292.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Roseberry sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBHC. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Holding Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Holding Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Holding Company by 5.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Holding Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Hancock Holding Company by 89.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Holding Company Company Profile

Hancock Holding Company (Hancock) is a financial services company that provides a network of service financial choices to the Gulf South region through its bank subsidiary, Whitney Bank, a Mississippi state bank. The Company operates through overall banking operations segment. Whitney Bank operates under brands, such as Hancock Bank in Mississippi, Alabama and Florida and Whitney Bank in Louisiana and Texas.

