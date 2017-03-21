Hancock Holding Company (HBHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hancock Holding Company (NASDAQ:HBHC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.58.

HBHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. FIG Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $46.25 price target on shares of Hancock Holding Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Hancock Holding Company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America Corp upgraded Hancock Holding Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded Hancock Holding Company from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Holding Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of Hancock Holding Company (NASDAQ:HBHC) traded down 6.01% on Tuesday, hitting $43.80. The stock had a trading volume of 288,669 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day moving average of $40.00. Hancock Holding Company has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Hancock Holding Company (NASDAQ:HBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Hancock Holding Company had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hancock Holding Company will post $2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Hancock Holding Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Roseberry sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen E. Barker sold 5,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $274,292.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $261,233.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Holding Company during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hancock Holding Company by 5.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Hancock Holding Company by 89.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Holding Company during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Hancock Holding Company by 2.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hancock Holding Company

Hancock Holding Company (Hancock) is a financial services company that provides a network of service financial choices to the Gulf South region through its bank subsidiary, Whitney Bank, a Mississippi state bank. The Company operates through overall banking operations segment. Whitney Bank operates under brands, such as Hancock Bank in Mississippi, Alabama and Florida and Whitney Bank in Louisiana and Texas.

