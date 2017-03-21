Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) Insider Sells $201,320.55 in Stock

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) insider Scott Roza sold 3,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $201,320.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Scott Roza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, Scott Roza sold 1,842 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $106,836.00.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Scott Roza sold 3,715 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $187,347.45.

Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) traded down 2.41% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,543 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.71. Guidewire Software Inc has a 52 week low of $49.18 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.65 and its 200-day moving average is $56.05.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $115.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software Inc will post $0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth $14,545,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 8.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 881,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,866,000 after buying an additional 69,846 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $1,059,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GWRE. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet cut Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Guidewire Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc is a provider of software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers. The Company’s software serves as a technology platform for P&C insurance carriers. The Company’s InsurancePlatform consists of three elements: core transaction processing, data management and analytics, and digital engagement.

