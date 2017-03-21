Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) CFO Richard Hart Sells 3,278 Shares

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Richard Hart sold 3,278 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $186,157.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,964.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, March 17th, Richard Hart sold 2,098 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $118,495.04.

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) traded down 2.41% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.57. The company had a trading volume of 543,543 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average of $56.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a PE ratio of 351.71. Guidewire Software Inc has a 1-year low of $49.18 and a 1-year high of $64.00.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $115.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.65 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Guidewire Software Inc will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Guidewire Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,761,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 681,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,615,000 after buying an additional 26,628 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,101,000 after buying an additional 62,687 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc is a provider of software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers. The Company’s software serves as a technology platform for P&C insurance carriers. The Company’s InsurancePlatform consists of three elements: core transaction processing, data management and analytics, and digital engagement.

