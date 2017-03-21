GrubHub Inc (GRUB) Given a $44.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum set a $44.00 target price on GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ:GRUB) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

GRUB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised GrubHub from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.95.

Shares of GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) traded down 0.37% on Monday, hitting $34.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,889,971 shares. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 59.98. GrubHub has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $44.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $38.71.

GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business earned $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.33 million. The company’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GrubHub will post $1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Margo Drucker sold 1,756 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $73,242.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,847.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barbara Martin Coppola sold 17,499 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $648,687.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,158.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,789 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrubHub by 5.8% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 146,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GrubHub by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 302,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of GrubHub by 2.9% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 316,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,533,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of GrubHub by 179.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 29,740 shares during the last quarter.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc (Grubhub) is a provider of an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. The Company connects more than 40,000 local restaurants with diners in more than 1,000 cities across the United States. For restaurants, Grubhub generates higher margin takeout orders at full menu prices.

